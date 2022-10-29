The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Amid a string of suicide bombings against the Hazara in Afghanistan, the local community rallied to remember those lost

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated October 29 2022 - 7:10am, first published 3:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Norouz Mohammdi and wife Najibeh Shafagh with Zainab and Imran at the Stop Hazara Genocide vigil in Civic Square. Picture by Phillip Biggs

A vigil for Afghan ethic group, the Hazara, was held Saturday afternoon at Civic Square to raise awareness of their ongoing persecution by the Taliban.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.