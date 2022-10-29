A vigil for Afghan ethic group, the Hazara, was held Saturday afternoon at Civic Square to raise awareness of their ongoing persecution by the Taliban.
President of the Afghan Hazara community of Launceston, Yousef Mohammadi, said the Hazara people have been victims of systematic attacks and suicide bombings for years in Afghanistan.
"A year ago the Taliban took over the country and we have a lot of evidence they don't want Hazara to live in Afghanistan," Mr Mohammadi said.
He said just a few weeks ago there was a suicide bombing at an Afghan school which killed dozens, mostly young women.
According to Minority Rights Group International, the size of the Hazara community had declined significantly as a result of forced migration, land grabbing and persecution.
Before the 19th century they were once the largest Afghan ethnic groups, constituting nearly two-thirds of the total population of the country.
"They [the Taliban] want to wipe us out of the country. It's genocide," Mr Mohammadi said.
He said the Hazara have lived in Afghanistan for thousands of years.
"Our ancestors lived there, and now we are persecuted by Taliban and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan who deny the Hazara people belong there.
"We know a lot of suicide bombings are taking place in schools and mosques where many Hazara people live. It's turning into genocide towards this minority group.
"I just wanted to raise awareness because if we don't raise our voices soon, every Hazara in Afghanistan could be slaughtered."
