On this day in 1999, Bob Strachan of Devonport was gearing up for the Sunday Examiner Tasmanian Classic Challenge alongside his wife Sue.
Like many of the 35 competitors, the Strachans' goal was to have a good time, not a fast time.
An engineer by profession, Mr Strachan built the PRB Clubman from the ground up in just eight weeks, nearly missing the cutoff date for entries.
"Neither me or Sue had done any competitive racing before so we're very excited about this," he said.
Mr Strachan admitted his wife was harbouring a few nerves about tearing round the North-West's roads over the upcoming three days but wasn't sure whether his driving ability was the cause or not.
The two were members of the Triumph Sports Owners Association of Tasmania and Mr Strachan said it was the social driving with the club that had first got him interested in racing in the classic.
"I've got no idea what to expect so I think Sue and I will both be taking it very gently to begin with," he said.
His Clubman was just one of a dozen cars proudly displayed in the Devonport Mall at the time.
The race started at Lake Barrington and travelled through Sheffield, Railton, Quoiba and Burnie.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
