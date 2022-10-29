Although a rockfall on the St Marys Pass is inconvenient, we don't want a new road to the East Coast as mayor Mick Tucker suggests.
The winding forest roads to and along the East Coast are what gives the area character and appeal to locals and tourists alike.
The new road to St Helens has turned a peaceful road into a sea of bitumen and white posts.
Don't let any more massive three-lane highways clear more forest and ruin the beauty that people go there for.
Like the slow food movement, in this crazy fast world, a slow journey is part of the joy of travel.
There has been a big hoo-haa over the new Geelong terminal for the Spirit of Tasmania, but for people like us it's just a drama.
We don't drive, so if we were to travel to Melbourne via ferry, we would need to get a taxi to the Geelong train station, then a train to Melbourne CBD, all whilst me using my mobility push walker and my fiance lugging suitcases miles across Victoria.
We would not go to Geelong for a holiday as such, after a few hours in Geelong you have seen it all, there's nothing there for us to do a week's interstate holiday for example.
So a trip to Melbourne via ferry would not be convenient nor plausible for us.
So looks like it will always be flights for us in a Victorian, interstate holiday.
The petrol price cycle doesn't exist in any other nation, and oil companies have no convincing explanation.
Regulators should intervene and normalise the price of petrol.
Oh, how right Theo Bakker's letter is (The Examiner, September 26).
China has no intention of assisting climate change - 30 per cent of CO2 emissions and increasing it until 2030 shows their outlook.
Along with Russia's failure with the wild fires in Siberia, two of the biggest nations and they do not give a damn, only for their own personal agendas.
Australia suffers the pain of closing our six coal powered energy stations with extreme financial pain, and the much larger countries make no effort.
Shame.
Well, if that isn't the best editorial I've ever read (The Examiner, October 26).
What a breath of fresh air to see our Northern Tasmania paper lead the way, while so many other publications continue the clickbait culture wars around climate change.
"Humanity has made its own weather and is now complaining about the rain", indeed.
As so many mop up following the recent floods, I strongly support the editorial advice that we need "a massive investment in resilience and mitigation".
It is extremely disappointing that the Tasmanian Climate Change Minister Roger Jaensch ignores the scientific evidence and continues to push his weak climate bill through parliament.
If the current government fails us by not investing in climate mitigation and resilience, we will find other political representatives who will do better - for us and our children.
I notice that Guy Barnett has now changed his tune from 'Tasmania will have the lowest regulated electricity prices in Australia by 2022' to 'one of the lowest in Australia'.
Our Premier is singing all the advantages of the Marinus Link and how it will benefit all Tasmanians in terms of 'Lower electricity prices'. Mr Premier and Mr Barnett, what will these lower prices be?
Both of you are singing praises about how the Link will be great for the Tasmanian economy in terms of millions of dollars being pumped into the economy, but neither of you can answer a simple question, i.e. 'How much will our power bills be reduced by?'
Simple isn't it. Zero.
