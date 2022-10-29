The Examiner

Letters to the editor | St Marys Pass part of East Coast's allure

By Letters to the Editor
October 29 2022 - 11:30pm
The St Marys Pass kangaroo.

ST MARYS PASS PART OF THE ATTRACTION

Although a rockfall on the St Marys Pass is inconvenient, we don't want a new road to the East Coast as mayor Mick Tucker suggests.

