Jaiden Allen Phillip Ford-Winter sentenced to home detention order for one-punch attack

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
October 29 2022 - 4:30pm
Man sentenced in court for devastating one-punch attack

A 22-year-old man who punched an innocent victim to the head after offering him a cigarette, left the man with several physical and physiological injuries.

