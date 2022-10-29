Man sentenced in court for devastating one-punch attack

A 22-year-old man who punched an innocent victim to the head after offering him a cigarette, left the man with several physical and physiological injuries.
Jaiden Allen Phillip Ford-Winter, was sentenced in the Launceston Supreme Court for his role in a one-punch attack on May 15, 2021.
The victim experienced a significant traumatic brain injury and a right side extradural haematoma. He was left with a number of deficits, including significant post-traumatic amnesia and he was hospitalised for a period of approximately one month.
In a victim impact statement, received by Justice Tamara Jago, the victim described the confusion and loneliness he felt upon waking up in the hospital.
According to the statement, the man was unable to recognise his immediate family and was unable to speak to them. He also lost his rental property as a result of the time he spent in hospital.
Justice Jago sentenced Ford-Winter to a home detention order with a number of conditions and noted the fact Ford-Winter was "exceptionally drunk when the incident occurred".
"At that stage in your life, you were binge drinking heavily most Friday and Saturday evenings," Justice Jago said.
"That in no way excuses your behaviour, but it is relevant that the catalyst for the crime was excessive alcohol consumption. In my view, a wholly suspended period of imprisonment would be inappropriate. I am satisfied a Home Detention Order meets the relevant sentencing requirements."
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
