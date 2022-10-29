Pedestrians suffered injuries after being struck by a car

A 61-year-old man who drove through a red light in the Launceston CBD impacted another car which caused it to spin out wildly and strike two pedestrians.
Nicholas Brockbank, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving through a red light and driving while his licence was suspended.
Police prosecutions said the incident happened on March 22, at about 2pm, when Brockbank was travelling east on Paterson Street.
According to a statement of facts read out to the court, two vehicles were stopped at a red traffic signal when Brockbank's Ford Falcon ute ran through the red traffic light.
Brockbank then impacted a Hyundai, which then began spinning out of control towards the Sports Power store.
Two pedestrians, a husband and a wife, were standing on the footpath waiting for a green signal to cross at St John Street, when the out of control Hyundai struck a traffic pole.
One of the pedestrians was struck and thrown into the doorway of Sports Power, and the other pedestrian fell to the ground.
The couple were taken to the LGH, with one person suffering a fractured elbow and wrist, while the other person suffered a soft tissue injury.
Police spoke to Brockbank, and conducted checks which revealed his licence had been suspended on March 9 because had not paid his outstanding fines.
Magistrate Evan Hughes fined Brockbank $1000 for all the offences.
Traffic convictions were recorded.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.