Northern Tasmania's newest deputy mayor has expressed her delight after being voted in, and has revealed her big plans for the future.
Jess Greene was voted in as West Tamar Council deputy mayor after she defeated the previous deputy mayor, Joy Allen, in a close contest.
Cr Greene received 51.06 per cent of the vote, while Cr Allen received 48.94 per cent of the vote, winning by a margin of just 2.12 per cent.
Cr Greene said she was thrilled to be elected and a little shocked at the result.
"In 2018 I narrowly missed out on being elected as councillor, so to poll so strongly this time is a significant turn around," she said.
"I have worked incredibly hard since being elected to WTC on a countback mid-2020, and that has been reflected in the support I've had.
Cr Greene said she has been a proactive and responsive councillor who has stuck to her values while she has been in her position within council.
"I'm always willing to listen, to challenge ideas, and genuine in my communication. I've been really active on social media, explaining council decisions and asking for feedback, not just during the campaign period, but ever since I was elected, and I know people appreciate that I have shown a willingness to engage with them.
"With the introduction of compulsory voting, younger people who may not have voted in local government elections before have had their say this time, and I suspect I benefited from that.
She also said significant cultural issues needed to be addressed. "If you keep sweeping issues under the rug, you end up with a very dirty floor.
"That starts with implementing the recommendations from the COHORTE report. As a worker advocate in my day job, I have a good understanding about what makes for a healthy workplace culture, and what behaviours erode it.
"Ensuring we have good policies, transparent recruitment and disciplinary procedures, and deal with issues in a timely manner is key.
"We should be transparent with the community on the progress of those actions, because council is funded by ratepayers. By communicating the positive steps we are taking, our community can regain confidence in the leadership of WTC.
Cr Greene said she was full of optimism for the West Tamar and wants the region to flourish.
"The cost of housing and housing availability is a significant issue, and council have a role to play there in ensuring we are an attractive place to build new homes.
"We have brilliant wineries, and our region can prosper if we further support the visitor economy and our small businesses. In for the recreation space, we have developed our trails strategy, which is really exciting," she said.
Christina Holmdahl was also re-elected as mayor, defeating Rick Shegog by a margin of 3.72 per cent.
"We have a democracy and everybody that ran, ran for the right reasons, and I really commend them for that, but obviously, I'm very happy that I won," Cr Holmdahl said.
"I can't take any credit for the good things that the council does. I can bring issues to the table and through debate, I can convince my council colleagues to support it and then it becomes a whole council success. It's not just my success," she said.
A total of 16,595 people voted in the West Tamar Council election, according to the TEC.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
