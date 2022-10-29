JCP Youth, a charitable organisation aimed at developing young kids within the Launceston community, will be able to work with 10 new children, thanks to a new partnership deal.
Executive Director of JCP Youth, Will Smith, said the program has a genuine and sustainable impact on young people across the state,
"The BEAST program was founded under the premise that it has no end date. So a young person can join the program and stay for as long as they want.
"We've never engaged a young person who's disengaged from the program. We have 77 Young people engaged in the beast program across Tasmania as far up as the far northwest and as far down as Dover.
"Those young people engaged in the program primarily engaged in leadership content and mindset development.
The partnership between JCP Youth and civil construction engineering company, Downer Group, will allow more young people to participate in the program.
General Manager of Downer Tasmania, Marcus Stephens, said it was an easy decision to sponsor the program.
"From the moment we met Will 18 months or so ago, saw what his program does and saw the benefit the BEAST program provides to young people, it was a no brainer for us to jump on board with some financial support," Mr Stephens said.
"There's also this passion we have around trying to provide a pathway for young people.
"It would be awesome for us if we could see someone that's gone through the beast program and working for us building massive infrastructure projects in Tasmania," he said.
Mr Smith said since its inception, the program has brought a number of benefits to the participants involved.
"We've increased the attendance rate for pretty much all of our participants in the program or re-engaged them back into school and we've had a dramatic decrease in youth offending for pretty much the majority of participants" he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.