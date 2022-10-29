An all-round masterclass from Ashleigh Gardner proved too good for the Hobart Hurricanes as Sydney Sixers cruised to an eight-wicket win in the WBBL.
The 25-year-old Sydneysider, who won the 2021-22 Belinda Clark Award as Australia's top female international, produced season-best figures with both bat and ball to dominate the fourth-versus-fifth contest.
Played in Ballarat as a warm-up to the Melbourne derby, the city which will also host Twenty20 cricket at the 2026 Commonwealth Games was treated to a one-woman exhibition of how to play the format.
On a rain-affected day which saw a reduced 12-over contest, Gardner put on a clinic. The right-arm spinner's career-best 4-23 included an lbw, caught, stumped plus caught-and-bowled and she even added a splendid deep-field catch of her own to help Sophie Ecclestone to 2-16.
Gardner repeated the feat at the crease to make the player of the match award a formality. Coming in at first drop with her team needing eight runs per over, she hit the Sixers' first couple of boundaries in the third over before launching in the fifth to swing the momentum north rather than south.
In consecutive deliveries off Heather Graham, Gardner hit two sixes and a four to race to her highest score of the campaign.
She added another maximum in the next over off Maisy Gibson before settling for 43 off 22 and a satisfactory day's work.
Suzie Bates (25 off 24) and Erin Burns (23 off 14) completed the job with an unbeaten partnership of 37 to bank the Sixers' fourth win of the season with seven balls to spare.
It had all looked so different early doors when Dan Marsh's team looked to be in control. Despite not having played in 10 days due to the no-result against Perth, the Hurricanes looked good when sent into bat by Sixers captain Ellyse Perry.
Losing skipper Elyse Villani early, the Hurricanes bounced back strongly through Lizelle Lee (24 off 14), Mignon du Preez (26 off 19) and Graham (16 off nine).
However, the pendulum swung in an eventful eighth over. Graham hit Gardner for back-to-back sixes but fell short going for the hat-trick, was caught at long-on and the Hurricanes could not muster another boundary from that point.
From 2-71, they lost 6-22 as all remaining batters departed for single figures, Greater Northern Raider Ruth Johnston made a golden duck and Gardner was even given a glimpse at a hat-trick.
Naomi Stalenberg's 100th WBBL game contribution was limited to facing four deliveries although she did have the compensation of remaining not out.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.