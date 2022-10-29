Matthew Garwood said his campaign for City of Launceston council wasn't a six-week journey but rather 15 years in the making.
Late Friday night, after three days of counting, newcomer Mr Garwood was elected as the City of Launceston deputy mayor.
Mr Garwood is a distinct public figure in the community given his time on reality television as well as role on radio at Chilli FM.
"It's been an incredibly humbling experience to see people are entrusting myself and fellow council members with their city, their homes and their region," he said.
"It's a huge obligation in terms of the responsibility side of it, but an obligation we all take on with with our hearts and put our best foot forward for the people in the community."
You should be standing for the greater community and extending the conversation and looking at how something is going to affect our community.- Deputy mayor-elect Matthew Garwood
READ MORE: Danny Gibson new mayor for Launceston
But his drive for community has been instilled in him since he was a child, Mr Garwood said.
"A big part of it was the community in my Baptist Church growing up, and my parents are very giving and selfless people," he said.
"People have always been a heavy focus in our family."
Mr Garwood said in the arts scene, people tend to be very community focused as well.
"It's about meeting the people and seeing the stories and thinking there's something out there that I want to put my foot forward to do and to help as well."
Mr Garwood said his work has always meant he was involved in the community, and to him, council equates to community.
"Politics is the wrong word to use for local government," he said.
"It shouldn't be around too much of the policies of what you're standing for. You should be standing for the greater community and extending the conversation and looking at how something is going to affect our community, our people and weighing up all of those options."
Mr Garwood said community engagement was something he wanted to focus on when he starts his role in council.
A well-known name in the community, Mr Garwood has faced many questions about the election being a popularity contest, especially with his lack of local government experience, but he said he wears that criticism.
"I'm fully aware and I fully accept that I have been elected as someone who people have recognised the name," he said.
"They might recognise a face or a voice on our on the radio. But I would say that recognition doesn't just come from those things, it comes from community work and it comes from working your butt off for the last 15 years, and speaking to people for that time and actually integrating yourself into the community.
"I'm more than happy to be able to say that I got in on the popular vote, but in terms of the deputy mayor, that was a hard fought count."
Mr Garwood said he felt like he started making his community ties some 15 years ago at Launceston College. "These roles broadened and reached into the community," he said.
While not used to local government chambers, Mr Garwood said he has been in committees for years and was excited to get in and learn from fellow councillors.
"It's going to be a steep learning curve, which is really exciting," he said.
Mayor-elect Danny Gibson said he was excited to work with Mr Garwood.
"Matthew has worked very hard in our community over a number of years," he said. "He'll make a wonderful contribution to the forward momentum of our city."
Cr Gibson said the mandatory voting showed an increased participation in council.
"What we're seeing as the numbers slowly come through with the 50 per cent that's counted is that there is a real diversity of representatives," he said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.