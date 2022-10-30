Launceston's Commonwealth Games star Jake Birtwhistle will be part of one of the most experienced Australian teams ever assembled for this month's World Triathlon Championship Final in Abu Dhabi.
Triathlon Australia has named a 27-strong group of elites, under-23s and para triathletes for the championships from November 23-26.
The 2015 under-23 world champion, 27-year-old Birtwhistle will be representing Australia in his ninth team and sixth as an elite.
Also in the elite ranks at the world series final will be Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Matt Hauser, 24, Luke Willian, 25, Charlotte McShane, 32, and Natalie Van Coevorden, 29.
Birtwhistle warmed up for the trip with a second place in Sunday's Noosa Triathlon where both he and winner Charlie Quin broke Tasmanian Craig Walton's 1997 course record.
Launceston's Lauren Perry also won the event's open criterium.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
