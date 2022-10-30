The Examiner
Jake Birtwhistle will contest the World Triathlon Championship Final in Abu Dhabi

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated October 30 2022 - 10:21pm, first published 9:39pm
Matt Hauser and Jake Birtwhistle are heading to Abu Dhabi.

Launceston's Commonwealth Games star Jake Birtwhistle will be part of one of the most experienced Australian teams ever assembled for this month's World Triathlon Championship Final in Abu Dhabi.

