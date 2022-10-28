The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Net Fishing regulations changed at Macquarie Harbour on the West Coast

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated October 28 2022 - 9:17am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fishing activities at Macquarie Harbour have been restricted to preserve an endangered species of fish not found elsewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.