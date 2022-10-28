Fishing activities at Macquarie Harbour have been restricted to preserve an endangered species of fish not found elsewhere.
However, recreational fishers said they were not consulted about the changes.
New rules mean that recreational anglers can only cast nets in the waters around Macquarie Harbour for two hours at a time during daylight hours.
Coastal net fisherman Garry Wing said he and his fellow anglers would not be able to use the spot anymore.
"We can only now use a very small part of the harbour. The main part is all gone. We've lost all of that."
Mr Wing said he was angry about the changes.
"It's totally unfair that they can do this without any consultation and do it so close to the beginning of the new season.
"We knew nothing of it. We only found out in an email that was sent yesterday."
A Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania spokesperson said the rule changes were made to protect Maugean Skate.
"Based on the result of recent rigorous research, there is compelling evidence that the only viable population of the endangered Maugean Skate resides in Macquarie Harbour.
"The Department of Natural Resources and Environment has been actively working with key stakeholders to develop additional education and management options to reduce impacts of recreational fishing in Macquarie Harbour, particularly for gillnetting, which is a known source of mortality for this species."
NRE said that it and the Institute of Marine and Antarctic Studies brief local recreational and commercial fishers on the proposed changes.
"We would like to acknowledge the proactive steps fishers have taken over the years working with the government and the Department to adjust their fishing behaviour and reduce potential interactions with the Skate.
"This decision has been a necessary step to safeguard the future of this threatened species, whose geographic range is now restricted to Macquarie Harbour."
