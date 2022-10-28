The Examiner

Letters to the editor | State-owned land needs compensation too

By Letters to the Editor
Updated October 28 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State-owned land needs compensation too

Guy Barnett has moved to ensure that farmers, whose land will be acquired for Marinus transmission towers, are compensated under the Land Acquisition Act.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.