State-owned land needs compensation too

Guy Barnett has moved to ensure that farmers, whose land will be acquired for Marinus transmission towers, are compensated under the Land Acquisition Act.
The future of these new transmission towers has been an issue for several years, but only now is the issue of farming land come to the fore.
At the moment it appears to be a one-off compulsory acquisition payment, not a lease with ongoing compensation. Ongoing compensation should be afforded both farmers as well as the public, on whose state-owned land new Marinus transmission towers will also be erected.
Farmers and their industry body will come up with a case for compensation on an ongoing basis; it is after all the loss of productive land over time not just a one-off loss.
But what payments are being considered for compulsory acquisition of state-owned land and how do you cost the loss of Brand Tasmania landscape that can support our tourism industry in perpetuity?
Is it even being considered? Do we swap our beautiful landscape for some kind of sovereign wealth fund? Would this ever compensate for the loss of Tassie's natural heritage?
Editorial (The Examiner, 20 October). "Private investors will be lining up to be involved in wind, hydro ... able to export green power to the mainland via the link." Private investors are looking at their bottom line, not ours.
What an inconvenience for North West residents, not to mention a major safety concern, to have the Cam River bridge at Somerset restricted to traffic flow.
As a former Burnie resident I know how important and busy that bridge is, not just at peak hours but at all hours every day.
People need to get to and from work either side. People need to get to specialist appointments or attend health treatment. Kids need to get to school and back home; the list goes on.
Why does it take something like this to highlight North West people are being left off the map and vulnerable?
I can tell you why, because those that should be looking after our interests are more fixated on building a multi-million dollar sports stadium in Hobart.
