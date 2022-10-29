It's a new term in world sport - sportswashing. And the practice that it describes is either becoming more prevalent or more folk are waking up to it.
Even if you did not know what it was, sports news followers would have been hard-pressed to have missed its presence, even in the domestic scene in Australia, over the past fortnight.
First, it was evidenced by Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins airing his views on climate change and the unfortunate-in-his-eyes connection that one of Cricket Australia's major sponsors has with the scourge's rise.
Then it was the whole of the Australian netball team - the Diamonds, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with one of their number, their third-ever First Nations member, Donnell Wallam in relation to her concerns about a sponsor's connection with dreadful past remarks.
To begin the analysis - a bit of history.
When the concept first came about, there was no bigger sponsor of sport the world over than the tobacco companies. Little doubt that in retrospect this was, what is now known as sportswashing, on a massive scale.
Any sports fans aged 50 or more would surely remember the days when all the big sports and sport events - particularly AFL, NRL, cricket, golf, tennis, motor and horse racing - were dependent on the dollars provided by cigarette companies.
It was the same for many others, but it is doubtful that women's tennis would have had a stand-alone tour as early as it did without the backing of Virginia Slims - even if some thought it was a US-based jeans producer.
But even in Olympic sports where it might be expected there would be less of a connection, the tobacco companies were front and centre. In athletics in Australia the coaching program, as in many other sports, was generously funded by Rothmans and the best afield at the national women's championships was awarded the Craven Filter Plate.
Of course, these relationships were eventually canned by government intervention - phased out in a short period of time with the bigger commercial sports hanging-on for dear life for as long as possible.
It didn't require too much genius to work out that companies interested in sponsoring sport would seize the moment and move up a step or two on the sporting pyramid.
Where there was once Benson and Hedges, came say the Commonwealth Bank - the latter deserting what they saw as less attractive sports once given the opportunity.
Government responded around the country by establishing sport aid foundations that would supposedly ensure that less commercial sports would never miss out as a result of the re-alignment of the sponsorship world. Very few remain - and those sports have long been on their own.
It has long had the potential to happen again - with alcohol, wagering, sugary drinks and fast food companies all targets for advertising and sponsorship bans.
But now the risk for sport has accelerated massively with player activism coming to the fore - alongside of course the exposure of hidden relationships behind sports ownership and sponsorship that, if known, might not be well received.
It's not to say that player activism is not a good thing - it went a long way to ensuring that Australia kept its Summer Olympic attendance record at 100 per cent by getting to the 1980 Moscow Games. And no question that it was a powerful tool in ending apartheid in South Africa.
The question is where to draw the line.
In Cummins' case he's now not happy that a fossil fuel company sponsors his sport. He's entitled to change his mind, but he was content a year ago to be in the same company's advertisements.
We can now ponder how many Aussie cricketers who reap the vast array of dollars available in T20 cricket in India, might start to investigate at what cost all those dollars have been procured by the team owners.
In Wallan's case - to many it will be a long bow to suggest that one of the most generous benefactors of Australian sport, Gina Rinehart, should be responsible for her father's deplorable comments decades ago and they now taint her sponsorship of the Diamonds.
This, in a sport, where the players have been crying poor for years.
