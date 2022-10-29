The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sportswashing exposed from netball to cricket

By Brian Roe
October 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian netball team gracing the Silverdome in Launceston in 2016. Picture by Phillip Biggs

It's a new term in world sport - sportswashing. And the practice that it describes is either becoming more prevalent or more folk are waking up to it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.