TT-line issues public statement following court ruling

Update: October 29, 12:50pm: TT-Line's decision to ban livestock on the Spirit of Tasmania has come under intense scrutiny from people within the horse community.
Tasmanian Horse Transport director Elesha Spillane said the decision left them floored, although it wasn't completely unexpected.
Ms Spillane said she didn't expect the decision from TT to play out as it did, and was surprised that they decided to stop the transportation of livestock immediately.
"If we don't try to branch out in another area, potentially on the mainland, we would go broke within a week," Ms Spillane said.
"We would be very challenged to maintain our business if it wasn't overturned quickly," she said.
Around this time of the year, Tasmanian Horse Transport would transport around 50 horses across the Bass Strait, which would consist of six trips across the water.
"We move the horses from as far as Queensland, we relocate families to Tasmania, obviously, the racing industry is a massive customer of ours, but the impact is far reaching.
"For us, 85 per cent of our work would involve the horses we can transport across the bass strait. We employ 10 people, we have five trucks on the road, and without 85 per cent of that business, it doesn't leave much for those 10 people to do.
Ms Spillane said the impact of the TT-Lines snap decision to ban livestock transportation, will impact all facets of the horse community.
"I had a feed merchant call me this morning. They have a family owned business in the north of the state and they supply a lot of trainers, a lot of competition horses, and she said her business could be ruined.
"We have a couple of really large breeders that are customers, the effect on them would be hard to put a monetary value on. It would basically ruin them, it would ruin the breeding industry in the state.
Ms Spillane said she wasn't prepared for the decision, and believed there should have been some consultation before the snap decision was made.
"We travelled on the TT line on the Spirit of Tasmania on Thursday night. I don't understand what has changed from Thursday to Friday.
"We could have horses in transit already, waiting to come across the water and none of that has been considered.
Ms Spillane said even though there were other shipping options, the Spirit of Tasmania was the best choice from an animal welfare perspective
"The Spirit of Tasmania is highly above any other option that we have because of the timing of their run. We were given priority, we are the last truck on and the first truck off so it's not an easy fix. Those other boats aren't suited from that perspective," she said.
Update: October 29, 10.00am: The operators of the Spirit of Tasmania have issued a public statement, following a snap decision to ban the transportation of livestock.
"TT-Line has apologised to its customers for its decision to cease the transportation of livestock (including horses) effective immediately and until further notice," the statement read.
"The company was acting on legal advice following the decision of the Magistrates' Court of Tasmania earlier this week.
"TT-Line is working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."
Earlier: October 28, 8.30pm: The Tasmanian horse community has been left reeling after TT-Line banned the transport of livestock on the Spirit of Tasmania.
The snap decision, effective immediately, stranding those who were booked to transport horses on Friday.
Keryn Mahoney, of A1 Horse Transport, said the entire horse industry will feel the impact from this.
She said she had eight horses ready to be transported today and only found out this afternoon they wouldn't be going on the Spirit.
"We had two horses booked to go and compete in the Melbourne Cup Carnival," Mrs Mahoney said.
"It's a very very big industry and most people wouldn't realise that, we've got about 50 mares to bring home."
On Thursday TT-Line, the operator of the Spirit of Tasmania, was found guilty of 29 breaches of the Animal Welfare Act and bears some responsibility for the deaths of 16 horses in January 2018.
TT-Line said it will not officially comment. A government spokesperson said they were aware of the decision and are seeking further advice and working with industry to find a solution.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
