A Forth resident is reminding people of the prominence of scammers after being caught up in the Medibank data hack.
Kelly 'Hooch' Hunt is an ahm customer, a subsidiary of Medibank, and he received a text message that caught his attention.
"Yesterday (Wednesday), I received a text through the official Calvary hospital app," he said.
"I had surgery in August and when you go through their admissions, you fill your details in and so I did that.
With the Medibank hack adding to the Optus data breach, Mr Hunt said he was starting to get frustrated with big companies not investing in cyber security.
"You can say the wrong thing in jest on Facebook and be banned for two weeks but they can't keep their ducks in order when it comes to scams coming through their platform," he said.
"You have the scammers from Amazon Prime and for myself, I couldn't care less.
"I feel for those people that would have anxiety because of their data being in someone else's possession or used nefariously.
"I think of my parents, who are part of a generation that is not that good with IT and phones.
"Something needs to be done at a national level.
"I have no problem with big businesses making money but please turn some of that revenue into stopping people from having their data stolen and causing anxiety amongst people who are vulnerable.
"I can look after myself but there are plenty of vulnerable people that need assistance."
Mr Hunt urged people to "take everything with a grain of salt".
"We are going to see more and more of it and we need to work out how to stop it," he said.
"I'm not trying to point the finger but let's work together to stop this from happening."
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
