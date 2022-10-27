A man accused of the murder of Bobby Medcraft struck him with a backhand blow as he ran near him, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Cody Christopher Shane Sheehan, 33, gave evidence in a day in which defence counsel Greg Richardson and crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro clashed several times.
Mr Sheehan said he got out of a silver Suzuki at Ritchie Avenue but went back to the car to grab the knife [sword] when he saw blood on Mr Ford's hand.
"I started walking to where Lucas was and I swung it so no one could come near me," he said. "Mr Medcraft was coming from my left and I backhanded at his legs to stop him attacking me.
"He fell to ground face first I believe."
He said he was scared at the time. Mr Sheehan wept at times during his testimony.
He said he had struck only one blow before returning the sword to the car.
Under cross examination by Mr Shapiro Mr Sheehan said he didn't realise at the time that he had cut Mr Medcraft. "I didn't realise that a cut on the leg could kill someone," he said
"You didn't cut him you chopped him when he was on the ground," Mr Shapiro said. "No," Mr Sheehan said.
Mr Sheehan, Geoffrey James Deverell, 37, Lucas Shane Ford, 31, Michael William Hanlon, 54, and Kelsey Maree Ford, 24 have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Medcraft in the early hours of March 29, 2020.
The Crown alleges all five were present when Mr Medcraft was struck with a sword to the back of the leg and all are criminally responsible. The defence argues they acted in self defence or defence of another.
Mr Sheehan said he had argued with Mr Medcraft earlier in the night outside the home of Ms Ford.
He said that Mr Medcraft had told him he was going to stab him in the face and had also threatened that he knew where he lived.
During cross examination Mr Richardson objected several times alleging unfair questions.
"I'd ask Mr Richardson not to object when the cross examination is going well for the Crown," Mr Shapiro said. "That's a disgrace," Mr Richardson said.
Mr Sheehan said that he could not remember what happened but that it had come back in dreams since.
He said that he had the weapon at his house for a couple of weeks before the incident but did not realise how sharp it was. "You knew how heavy it was?," Mr Shapiro asked. "Yes," Mr Sheehan said.
"Anyone would know that a chop to the leg with that sword would mean a person was likely to die?" Mr Shapiro asked. "No, that's not correct," Mr Sheehan said.
Mr Sheehan agreed that he must have kicked Mr Medcraft because forensic scientists found blood spatter on his shoes.
Answering Mr Ford's defence counsel Kirsten Abercromby Mr Sheehan said he "thought Mr Medcraft was running at me but it could have been at Lucas."
Mr Shapiro suggested Mr Sheehan told police a number of deliberate lies when they arrived at Ritchie avenue. "They weren't all lies," Mr Sheehan said.
Ms Ford gave evidence that she had pulled Mr Medcraft's partner Kalinda Morrisson by the arm because she did not want her getting involved in the confrontation.
"I did not want her to get involved in a boy's fight, she is tiny," she said.
She said the grabbing occurred for less than a minute.
She said she got back in the car because she got cold. Ms Ford said she had driven her car with the four co accused to Ritchie Avenue to find out what their [Mr Medcraft's] problem was.
Cross examined by crown counsel Elizabeth Avery Ms Ford said she knew where Mr Medcraft was so they went to Ms Morrisson's house.
"You weren't scared?" Ms Avery asked.
"I was," Ms Ford replied.
She said she had not seen Mr Sheehan put the sword in the car.
"I did not see something come in the f---ing car," she said.
She agreed that she had heard [Mr Sheehan's then partner] Tameika Macauley-Close ask her to video what she thought was going to be a fist fight between Mr Ford and Mr Medcraft.
Ms Ford agreed that she had driven car close behind the car Mr Medcraft was in for 5-10 minutes through the streets of Burnie.
She denied as suggestion from Ms Avery that she exchanged blows with Ms Morrisson or pulled her hair.
"I pulled her arm to stay out of it," she said.
"You tried to stop her from moving?," Ms Avery asked.
"Yes," Ms Ford said.
"She said 'they are going to f---ing kill him' and you said 'I don't give a f---'," Ms Avery suggested.
"I would never say that," Ms Ford said.
"You tried to stop her aiding Bobby Medcraft?," she asked.
"No," she said.
"You knew he was on the ground?," Ms Avery asked.
""No I did not," she said.
Ms Ford that she got back into the car and began looking through Facebook.
" I was addicted to my phone," she said.
Defence counsel and the crown will sum up their cases from Tuesday.
