North Launceston were unable to split their top two players this season, with Alex Lee and Jack Avent sharing their best and fairest.
Announced on Friday night, the pair both won the Jack Hill Medal, named after the administrator who spent 27 years servicing the club from 1962 to 1989.
The awards put the icing on the cake for two strong seasons, with both named in the TSL's team of the year.
Co-captain Lee continued to be a huge presence for the Bombers, averaging 48 hit-outs per game as well as 15 disposals and eight clearances, showing he's more than just a standard ruckman.
Often an unsung member of North Launceston's premiership dynasty, Avent was thrust into the spotlight this season and thrived under pressure.
He averaged 26.7 disposals, seven tackles and seven clearances and was often praised by coach Brad Cox-Goodyer for his efforts.
Cox-Goodyer, who battled several injuries throughout the season but still showed why he's one of the competition's best, finished runner-up to the tied duo.
Throughout the week, the club unveiled the votes for rounds 1-15 on their Facebook page, with the eventual winners holding the top two spots at the end of round 15.
Avent finished round 15 on 92 votes, while Lee had 89 - with each game having three vote cards featuring 5,4,3,2 and 1.
Oscar Harper was named the development league best and fairest, winning the Tony Young Snr Award from Dominic Pitt.
Ruckman Harper was rewarded throughout the year with a senior debut, playing two matches - one as Lee's deputy and one when he missed with COVID.
Other senior players recognised at the annual awards were Tom Bennett (leading goal-kicker), Declen Chugg (coach's award), Fletcher Bennett (best team man), Corey Nankervis (most consistent), Harry Bayles (most improved) and Blade Sulzberger (rising star).
Following plenty of off-season change, the Bombers missed out on finals for the first time since 2013 as their year came down to the last game, where Lauderdale defeated Kingborough.
