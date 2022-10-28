The Examiner
The state government on Friday released its draft gas strategy report

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 28 2022 - 7:21am, first published 6:00am
Government report signals uneasy future for gas industry

The state government will act to ensure gas sector investments and stability of supply continue during the energy transition, but it will not "prolong the use of natural gas and LPG beyond the time it is needed".

