The Federal Government will fund $15,000 for a safety fence at the Ravenswood Skate Park, a spokesperson for the Minister of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said on Friday.
The funds, which were pledged during the election campaign, will come from the Investing in Our Communities programme in Tuesday's Federal Budget.
Ross Hart, who prior to his May election defeat made a campaign promise of funding the fence park if Labor were elected, said: "I'm very pleased to see that this commitment to the Ravenswood community will be delivered".
Funding and project delivery timeframes will be finalised by the City of Launceston and the Australian Government, the spokesperson for Ms King said.
Ravenswood mother-of-three, Emma Pennington, said she had originally requested $20,000 from the Council, and later from the Federal Government, to erect a safety fence at the Park.
She also requested more trees and seating at the park, and for the Council to cover a storm drain contaminated with human waste.
She said the corner of Prossers Forest Road and Warring St was "one of the busiest roads in Ravenswood", and a barrier was needed to keep children off the road.
City of Launceston chief executive, Michael Stretton, said the council spent $300,000 upgrading the skate park in 2018, and the feedback from the community had been "overwhelmingly positive".
"While we're aware of some residents who would like to see the park fenced, the Council has not budgeted for such a project and we look forward to holding discussions with the Federal Government around the funding allocation," he said.
He also said the open stormwater channel at the park is designed to accommodate flash flooding, and cannot be covered over.
"While all stormwater contains contaminants, in recent years the Council has identified and rectified more than 40 residential cross connections across the city ... resulting in significant improvements to water quality."
He also said the Council had planted "a number" of trees in the area of the park, and would plant more.
Federal Member for Bass, Bridget Archer, criticised the government for its failure to mention the election funding promise until now.
"The Federal Government has failed to communicate with the community at all since the promise was made and from my own conversations, there is a real sense that Ravenswood is feeling ignored by this government, or worse being taken for granted."
