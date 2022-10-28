The Examiner
The Federal Government on Friday confirmed $15,000 funding for a fence at Ravenswood Skate Park

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated October 28 2022 - 9:42am, first published 8:00am
The Ravenswood Skate Park needs a safety barrier and more seating, community members say. Picture by Phil Biggs

The Federal Government will fund $15,000 for a safety fence at the Ravenswood Skate Park, a spokesperson for the Minister of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, Catherine King, said on Friday.

