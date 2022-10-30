Diamonds netball vitriol not right or fair

Rather than depriving junior and grassroots netball of $15 million in sponsorship, billionaire mining heiress, Gina Rinehart should just acknowledge the reprehensible comments of her late father, Lang Hancock, and apologise on behalf of her family's company.
Rinehart could have revelled in the success of only the third First Nations netballer in Australian Diamonds history, goal shooter Donnell Wallam, her international debut, and the match-winning goal with seconds remaining against the Roses of England.
She could have congratulated Wallam for her stance, representing her people on the world stage. Now that would have been "on brand".
In a 1984 documentary, Couldn't Be Fairer, focusing on racism, Hancock disgustingly said about Aboriginals:
"Those that have been assimilated into, you know, earning good living or earning wages amongst the civilised areas, those that have been accepted into society and they have accepted society and can handle society, I'd leave them well alone.
"The ones that are no good to themselves and can't accept things, the half-castes - and this is where most of the trouble comes - I would dope the water up so that they were sterile and would breed themselves out in future and that would solve the problem."
His commentary was not throw-away lines, they were deliberately racist suggestions aimed at marginalising an already marginalised people while entrenching the view that First Nations peoples are a subhuman race.
"He looks like an ape," I have heard people say, describing AFL great, Adam Goodes.
Lang Hancock founded Hancock Prospecting in 1955 while fighting to secure rights to mine on Crown Land leases.
He discovered iron ore in the Pilbara in 1952 before opening 10 mines, the first in 1966.
For context, First Nations peoples were granted the vote in federal elections in 1962. But, somewhat ironically, it wasn't until 1984 that that they were required, by law, to enrol to vote.
The commentary regarding Wallam's wish to seek exemption from wearing the sponsor's name, on both traditional social media channels, was typical.
Vitriol-filled hatred telling First Australians to move on and just accept the horrors of the past.
Just accept that 38 years ago a man who made his fortune off public land, which will be to the benefit of his family for generations, told First Nations peoples that they should be poisoned.
The Pilbara is rich in iron ore, Hancock discovered the opportunity, took the risk, persuaded state and federal governments of both political persuasions, and worked hard - that is not in question.
The region, some 500,000 square metres in area, is also home to Indigenous sites dating back at least 30,000 years. It has taken us a very long time to learn that these are sacred and in need of protection.
Yet the commentary regularly goes further encouraging traditional owners to disregard the sins of the past, it was a different time they instruct, reconciliation is impossible they offer, you can't change history they dictate, you have been granted far more welfare than you deserve, they shamelessly bellow, look forward not back they instructively suggest, and Adam Goodes should be hired to promote King Kong a once revered leader recommended.
We don't forget about the atrocities inflicted upon Australians in the world wars and we shouldn't forget or cover up the atrocities inflicted on First Peoples in the so-called "Black War" either.
There is a level of both racism and casual racism in Australia - we just refuse to acknowledge it.
As Australians we love to win, arguably too much, but it is our culture and a key component of success. However, this is only considered acceptable when sporting success is separated from any form of social or political advocacy.
Not that long ago, cigarette companies sponsored cricket teams - my first tour guide described the upcoming Benson and Hedges World Series Cup. Alcohol and gambling still maintain significant sponsorship of national sporting teams in Australia - it won't be long before it changes.
Donnell Wallam is a Noongar woman from Western Australia. The Noongar people have lived in the South West for more than 45,000 years.
We should be admiring her conviction and strength of character to stand up for what she believes in, the unwavering support offered by her teammates in exceptionally difficult circumstances, and her sporting heroics.
Wallam is brave. Rinehart is not.
It's a bit rich to expect modern day sportspeople to shut up and not express views on issues that matter to them.
It's also ridiculous to suggest that politics and sport should be kept separate. How? Why?
Would you seriously expect Matildas and Chelsea FC legend Sam Kerr to wear the name of a sponsor who publicly campaigned against same-sex marriage or for the decriminalisation of homosexuality?
Should cricketer Pat Cummins be silent on climate change when we regularly suggest that next to the prime minister, the captain of Australia is the second most important job in the country?
Or is that only when we agree about what they say?
Give us a rest, Hancock Prospecting.
Pack up your bat and ball and spend your hard-earned on sports governing bodies that say nothing - the Australia Olympic Committee - and individual sports like rowing, swimming, artistic swimming, and volleyball.
