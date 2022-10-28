Former George Town cricketer Scott Mason will be remembered as Tasmania take on Victoria in the annual memorial match.
Mason was 28 when he died of a heart attack in pre-season training with the Tigers in 2005.
"It's one that the group speak about a bit and speak about every year," coach Jeff Vaughan said.
"There's a nice little bit of memorabilia and an honour board for the player of the match in the Mason game, so the boys get excited to remember one of our former friends."
The match is the Tigers' first Shield game in Hobart this season, having lost to Queensland and beaten South Australia so far.
"We didn't bat very well in Brisbane in the first game across both innings," Vaughan said.
"We were certainly a lot better [in Adelaide], we addressed a few components that we needed to improve, so credit to the batting group, in particular our opening batters, who in the third innings of the game ... blew that game open.
"We were really pleased with the way [Tim] Ward and [Caleb] Jewell batted."
Despite poor weather over the past few days in Hobart, Vaughan has backed in head curator Marcus Pamplin to produce a pitch befitting of Shield cricket.
The Tigers have made one change to the squad from their most recent Shield game, with Riley Meredith returning for Gabe Bell after being managed in Adelaide due to a tight turn-around.
"That's why we have squads, that's why we train and have players ready to come in and come out," Vaughan said.
"At the same time, it can change pretty quickly through either Australian selection or injuries and we are seeing that with Nathan Ellis, it was great to have him back from Australian duties as well and he's another one to throw into the mix for red-ball cricket as well."
Tasmania's already impressive bowling attack was boosted by the signing of Billy Stanlake through the off-season.
Yet to take the field as he's recovering from injury, the 27-year-old, 204-centimetre bowler could make his return through the Greater Northern Raiders in the coming weeks.
"He was in here yesterday, probably bowling at about 50 or 60 per cent at the moment," Vaughan said.
"I got a little bit excited and thought 'we could roll him out on Saturday at 50 or 60 per cent'.
"He's six foot 10 and bowling 150 [km/h], so 60 per cent of that is pretty nice.
"We are excited with how he's tracking and he's still very much on the path to be playing some club cricket in the T20s, with the vision of him being available for selection in the Big Bash."
Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk (c), Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward, Beau Webster
