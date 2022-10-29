Mowbray all-rounder Ishang Shah found his groove as the Eagles registered their first victory of the Cricket North season in the Greater Northern Cup.
Shah snared 3-25 off eight overs and finished 58 not out from 84 balls in the triumph against Burnie Hurricanes at Invermay Park on Saturday.
The Eagles set up the victory in the field, restricting the Hurricanes to 90.
Shah, who opens the batting, said he'd been in two minds about whether to play a shot or hold back in the opening two rounds.
"I wasn't doing either of those things, I was doing something in the middle and getting out snicking to the slips," he said.
"But today I just told myself there's nothing to lose. That even with the small total, I would go out there, express myself and try and hit my shots and that's what worked."
Shah timed the ball well and his innings included two sixes that nearly made it to his teammates by the clubrooms.
A cut shot, which rolled just short of the boundary, was met with applause as he brought up his half-century.
He and fellow opener John Hayes had a focus on picking the bad balls.
"John and I had a chat in between the overs and said if there was a bad ball then we'd just go for it no matter if there was a fielder in the deep, we'd back ourselves to clear it," he said.
Shah said the wicket was soft to start with so the Eagles were happy to bowl first.
The victory was sweet for captain Luke Scott after a couple of tough losses.
"It was something we had been working towards the past fortnight," he said.
"We felt like we were close but weren't able to win the key moments.
"Today, the key moments went our way with the ball and we were able to restrict a pretty good team to a low score."
He noted the Eagles hadn't beaten the Hurricanes for years.
Jackson O'Toole with 3-9 off eight overs and James Storay with 2-15 from seven overs were others to take multiple pegs.
Burnie captain Nick Revell made 25 and was the only Hurricanes player to get a start.
South Launceston are celebrating their strong win against Devonport on the coast.
The Knights, who notched 4-139, reeled in 135 in 35.4 overs.
Captain Jeremy Jackson said it was terrific to get their first win of the campaign.
"We feel like we've been building well through the first part of the season after our disappointing round one," he said.
"And we played well against Riverside at Riverside and we were in a position where we might have won that game had it not rained.
"So to go to Devonport for our first trip of the year away and get a win is very pleasing for everyone."
South Launceston's Jackson Young took two crucial wickets before off-spinner Brodie Jarrad, who picked up 4-22, cleaned up Devonport's middle order.
"I couldn't fault any of our bowlers' endeavour but through the middle overs, spin was definitely the game plan that was working best and Brodie bowled fantastically and took 4-for," Jackson said.
The skipper, who also took 3-18, said the Knights were happy they kept Devonport to 135 after the home team got off to a flyer.
"We're probably still searching for that person in our top order to stand up and convert a start into a real match-winning innings," he said.
"But chasing that score today and everybody chipping in was enough to get the win."
The Knights made a formidable start to the chase with Jackson holding down an end and Mackenzie Barker shooting to 13 runs from 19 balls, including a four and a six.
Barker was bowled by Sam O'Mahony but vice-captain Sisitha Jayasinghe picked up the baton and smacked 32 from 32 balls.
Tom Hawkins (14) kept the score ticking over before coach Nathan Philip and Doug Ryan finished on 24 and 18 not out.
Launceston had Sheffield under pressure early with Ed Faulkner sending Aiden Marshall and Mitchell Owen back to the sheds.
But Sheffield recovered from their 2-11 thanks to Josh Aikman (22) and Ethan Clark, who knocked 67 from 91 balls.
The visitors posted an imposing 188 which proved too much for the Lions who were all out for 161.
Captain Cam Lynch felt the Lions gave away too many extras which is something they'll look to clean up.
"They batted really well to get to 188 on a pitch that did a bit early," he said.
Faulkner ended up with 6-33 from 10 overs.
Launceston gave the chase a great crack and were 6-125 after 39 overs.
But their tail-enders were caught out scooping the ball as they tried to reach the target in time.
"We got a few little starts but to win cricket games you need someone to go on and make a big score, unfortunately that didn't happen today," Lynch said.
"We had a couple of 20 or 30s which we need to go on with if we want to win.
"We were good in patches but just not good enough for long enough today."
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said the match against Latrobe was called off due to water in the outfield at Windsor Park.
The Wynyard and Westbury clash at Wynyard was a washout and was called off on Friday night.
