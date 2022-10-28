Riverside High teams claim inaugural Parrots Cup trophies

Riverside High School is celebrating a successful campaign at the first edition of the Parrots Cup.
The school's experienced line-ups proved too strong in the grand finals to claim the silverware at Launceston Christian School (LCS) on Friday.
Riverside defeated LCS by 59 points in the grade 9/10 boys' grand final.
Skipper Campbell Atkins had a blinder and won the best on ground medal.
Riverside beat Exeter High School by nine points in the grade 9/10 girls' decider.
Riverside captain Isabelle Lord, who also plays for Launceston under-17s, was acknowledged as the best player.
The event organised by Bridgenorth Football Club was an opportunity for West Tamar schools to start their own footy tradition.
While there were many experienced footballers on the park there were also newcomers who had been eagerly anticipating the big day.
LCS played scratch matches in the lead-up.
The students played round-robin matches and the teams with the highest aggregate scores played in the grand finals.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
