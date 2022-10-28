The Examiner
Council Elections

Hobart mayor elected, some councillors finalised with delayed results

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 28 2022 - 9:11am, first published 7:00am
Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds has held onto her position.

The latest in the council election has seen some smaller local government areas have their councillors confirmed.

