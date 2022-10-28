The latest in the council election has seen some smaller local government areas have their councillors confirmed.
Incumbent Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds will retain her role. Cr Reynolds was ahead from first preferences, with 9015 votes, which was around 6 thousand votes short of an absolute majority.
She retained the lead after the exclusion of candidates, Will Coats, Marcus (Xuesong) Bai, Louise Bloomfield, Bill Harvey and Marti Zucco but has not yet reached 50 per cent of votes.
Hobart saw 8 candidates vying for the position. It came down to Cr Reynolds and newcomer John Kelly. Cr Reynolds won with 53.41 per cent of the final tally. Results trickled through over Thursday and Friday after voting closed on Tuesday October 25 but counting was unable to commence until Wednesday. This was due to a influx of last minute hand-in votes on Tuesday.
Councillor Jess Greene will step into the role of deputy mayor. Cr Greene was elected to council in 2021 on a recount when Carol Bracken resigned. For the role, Cr Greene beat Jorden Gunton, and fellow councillor Richard Ireland. It came down to Cr Greene and former deputy mayor Joy Allen. It was the distribution of votes from Cr Ireland that put Cr Greene ahead. The final tally was 7058 votes for Cr Allen and 7363 for Cr Greene.
Mick Tucker - mayor, Janet Drummond, Kristi Chapple - deputy, Barry Lefevre, Gary Barnes - newly elected, Liz Johnstone - newly elected, Ian Carter - newly elected and Vaughan Oldham - newly elected.
Greg Howard - mayor, Beth Donoghue - newly elected, Dale Jessup - deputy, Kahlia Simmons - newly elected, Jerrod Nichols Anna Curtayne Coxen - newly elected, Leonie Stein Edwina Powell and Mervyn Chilcott.
Staunch Rail Trail advocate Wendy McLennan was not re-elected, Ms McLennan spoke out against the proposed bike trail due to health concerns over heavy metal toxins in the railway ballasts.
Rachel Summers - mayor, Carol Denise Cox - newly elected, Peter Rhodes, Vanessa Grace - deputy, Aaron Burke, Garry Blenkhorn - newly elected and Ken Stockton - newly elected.
Greg Kieser - mayor, Simone Lowe - newly elected, Greg Dawson - deputy, Tim Harris, Heather Barwick, Winston Mason, Jason Orr - newly elected, Heather Ashley - newly elected and Winston Archer - newly elected.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
