Councillor Jess Greene will step into the role of deputy mayor. Cr Greene was elected to council in 2021 on a recount when Carol Bracken resigned. For the role, Cr Greene beat Jorden Gunton, and fellow councillor Richard Ireland. It came down to Cr Greene and former deputy mayor Joy Allen. It was the distribution of votes from Cr Ireland that put Cr Greene ahead. The final tally was 7058 votes for Cr Allen and 7363 for Cr Greene.

