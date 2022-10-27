Views are sure to impress

3 BED | 3 BATH | 7 CAR
This immaculately presented, modern home in sought after Trevallyn has extraordinary views of the Tamar River and over Launceston.
It is a truly unique property offering a large (more than a 1/4 acre) block with dual entry from Cherry Road or Floreat Crescent and an abundance of parking (great for those with a caravan and/or boat).
The home has been exquisitely designed with a clever floor plan consisting of three gorgeous bedrooms with fabulous aspects and views from every room, along with three stunning bathrooms.
Boasting all the extras and in flawless condition, this property has so many features and will delight all that inspect.
The open plan kitchen features beautiful stone benchtops, quality appliances and filtered tap water. The main bedroom offers fabulous views of the Tamar River, a walk-in wardrobe and a stylish ensuite.
There are two separate living rooms (one on each level), a study nook and the opportunity to easily turn the ground floor into self contained accommodation. The spacious third bedroom offers an ensuite and patio. There is a private rear deck off the kitchen/living area, perfect for BBQs and entertaining. Other features include a remote controlled garage, storage room/workshop/home gym and space for the caravan or boat.
