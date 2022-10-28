Northern hockey player Isabella McRobbie is having the time of her life.
The 19-year-old, who represents the Queechy Penguins in the Greater Northern League, is taking on the world, playing for Leicester City Hockey Club in England.
Initially receiving an offer from Wimbledon, the prominent goal-scorer got in touch with Leicester City.
"I sent them a highlights reel and hockey CV and received an invitation for an interview to discuss my ambitions and theirs and my previous experience, which led to me recovering an offer to play for them," she said.
"I started thinking about it last year when I was messaged about scholarships to America but I love travel and hockey so it gives me the best of both worlds."
Leicester, who were established in 1894, are one of the oldest and most successful ladies' hockey clubs in England, fielding five women's teams.
The highest one plays in the Vitality women's division one North, with McRobbie playing with people that are in England squads for juniors and masters.
She explained the difference between her current competition and the GNL.
"The level is a lot more consistent due to there being so many more people here," she said.
"They play different structures, not the usual 4-3-3 played in GNL, which can change from game to game along with whether they play on water-based or a sand-based turf."
McRobbie's heavy involvement with her new club, who she will be with until April, is not just on the pitch, doing plenty off of it within the community.
"The club deem themselves as a business too," she said.
"They run many coaching sessions and community sessions, putting on camps for less fortunate children that may not get enough food during the holidays involving lunch, hockey and craft activities.
"They also do walking hockey to incorporate all age groups to the sport and they work closely with Leicester City Football Club to work with the homeless and refugees, all of which I will be involved with running while I'm here."
The former Riverside High School student had a strong year in the GNL, leading the goal-scoring with 26 goals.
She said that "a lot" of the English clubs are looking for international players.
"The experience I have received from participating and volunteering in umpiring and coaching in Launceston and Hockey Tasmania has really helped me get to where I am and I would highly recommend other local players, coaches and umpires to look to apply with clubs in the UK if that's something they are interested in."
