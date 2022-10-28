A career criminal involved in an incident in which two shots were fired at a man and two shots fired into a Norwood house was sentenced to a two-year jail term.
A woman involved received a twelve month top-up to an six month home detention order she received in July 2022.
Ziggy Robert Brunskill, 29, of Longford and Georgia Rose Rossiter, 27, of Perth were found guilty by a Supreme Court jury of two counts of recklessly discharging a firearm on July 24, 2021, and a count of aggravated assault.
A third man allegedly involved in the incident who has pleaded not guilty is expected to face trial later this year.
Justice Helen Wood said Rossiter wanted to confront a woman in her Boiton Hill Rd home and had been seen in the hours before posing with a .22 pistol and uploaded the shots to Snapchat.
The court heard that the third man, Rossiter, and Brunskill travelled to Norwood thereby forming a common purpose in what Justice Wood described as a "lawless standover".
"Ms Rossiter was an aggressor in the situation," she said.
At 10.43pm a single shot was fired into a glass pane at the Norwood home and a second shot through a lounge room window.
When Zachary Donald Sherriff emerged from the address and pursued the offenders two shots were fired in his direction.
The jury saw high quality CCTV vision of the incident.
"The discharge of the weapon was outrageous criminal conduct which was a substantial threat to the occupants of the occupants at Boiton Hill Rd," she said.
Justice Wood said that the incident had a significant effect on Mr Sherriff who had moved house because of anxiety.
She said that Brunskill had a long history of offending and had spent the majority of his adult life in prison.
"One month before this offence he had appeared in court on firearm offences and received drug treatment order with eight months custodial component," she said.
The order was cancelled in September, 2021 and he had been in custody since July 2021.
She sentenced him to a two-year jail term backdated to June 26, 2021 with potential to apply for parole after 13 months.
Justice Wood said Rossiter had some prior offences but none for violence.
She said that if a home detention order had not been a suitable sentence she would have gone to jail.
The court heard that Rossiter had children aged seven years and six months old.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
