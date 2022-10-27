Deputy mayors elected but some face anxious wait

The wait continues for City of Launceston, Northern Midlands and West Tamar to hear who will be their next deputy mayor.
Despite announcements expected to be delivered by 7pm on Thursday, the right hand roles of these councils remain unknown.
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission delayed the start of the vote count due to an extraordinary influx of ballots on Tuesday, October 25.
While no clear winner with the first preference counts, newcomer Matthew Garwood holds a lead with 22 per cent of votes, councillor Hugh McKenzie holds 19 per cent and next highest at 17 per cent is fellow councillor Andrea Dawkins.
Councillor Kristi Chapple has beaten the three other candidates to become Break O'Day's new deputy mayor.
Giovanna Simpson was re-elected as deputy mayor. She was first elected at the 2018 election.
Dale Jessup won deputy mayor, he has been re-elected to the role. He won with 58 per cent of the votes against the single other candidate for deputy, Leonie Stein.
Alison Jarman is the new mayor of Devonport City Council. The former deputy mayor defeated ex-mayor Steve Martin by 1487 votes when third-placed Cr Leigh Murphy's preferences were distributed.
Vanessa Grace has been elected as deputy mayor. Cr Grace was first elected as a councillor in 2018. Cr Grace won 69 per cent of the votes to gain the seat for Flinders Council.
Greg Dawson will be George Towns' deputy mayor, beating Heather Barwick and Jason Orr for the role. Cr Dawson was first elected to council in 2014 and will replace Tim Harris who ran unsuccessfully for George Town mayor.
Cheryl Arnol gained the majority of mayoral votes, beating current mayor Robert Young and deputy mayor Jenny Woods to win the job. Cr Arnol has been deputy mayor previously for the council and has been a councillor since since 2007 but was first elected to council ion 1996.
Michael Symons beat out fellow councillor Rob Churchill and new comer Kenneth Gregson to be deputy mayor. Cr Symons won in the first count with 1912 votes and 51.47 per cent of the total count.
Hobart's mayor and deputy mayor remain unknown. As of 9pm on Thursday, current Lord mayor Anna Reynolds held 11,736 votes, after four candidates had been excluded. She needs to gain around 4000 votes to hold onto the role.
The deputy mayor vote is only on the first count. At this stage, current deputy mayor Helen Burnet is in the lead with 26.39 per cent of first preference votes.
Stephanie Cameron edged past newcomer Lochie Dornauf by about six per cent to become Meander Valley's new deputy mayor. She beat Michael Kelly - who was the municipality's deputy mayor for the last term - by over 1500 votes.
As of 9pm, the race for West Tamar's deputy mayor is still close and will be announced on Friday. Councillor Jess Greene has 35.5 per cent of votes, with current deputy mayor Joy Allen behind with 32.61 per cent.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a council and general news reporter at the Examiner. If you have any issues or information regarding local government, please contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
