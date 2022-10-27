The Tour of Tasmania will return after a three-year absence, however the race is having to adapt due to flood-damaged roads.
The cycling event was planned to begin in Launceston on November 23, before arriving to the flood impacted region at Longford to Poatina and then Spreyton to Riana.
Event director Justin Lane said stage two of the course, Longford to Poatina, had been affected by major landslides due to heavy rain.
"At this stage, the road is expected to re-open in the coming weeks," Lane said.
"There is also damage to the roads on the flats, but this is minor and will be repaired before the event. In the case that repairs cannot be made in time, there are a number of other roads that can be used in the area as a contingency route."
However, plans had already been made to the Spreyton leg.
"We have been informed by the Central Coast Council that Gunn Plains and South Riana Road are unusable and will not be repaired before the event," Lane said.
"Therefore we have created an alternative course for this stage. Stage three has officially been changed to race between Spreyton to Sheffield, this new course has great climbs and will be a welcome challenge for riders."
He said organisers continued to work closely with Tasmania Police to ensure the safety of all riders during the tour.
The course is expected to be finalised on November 9.
For the first time in the history of the event, an under 19 cyclists category will ride alongside elite riders.
Race director Scott McGrory said its inclusion created a wonderful pathway for the next generation of riders to develop through.
"There's no better place for bike racing than Tasmania, and we're all excited to get stuck into the action," McGrory said.
Lane said the race was a key springboard for Australian riders breaking into the European scene.
"... which is important for the growth of elite cycling in Australia, which is why it's so great to see the tour return for 2022," Lane said.
The five days of racing will finish in Devonport with the criterium.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
