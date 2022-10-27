The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TT-Line guilty of 29 breaches of the Animal Welfare Act

Sandy Powell
By Sandy Powell
Updated October 27 2022 - 7:11am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT-Line guilty in polo pony deaths

A declaration that a converted refrigeration unit was ventilated well enough to ensure the health and wellbeing of 18 horses inside it was "patently false" and could not be relied upon, a Burnie magistrate has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell

Senior Reporter

Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.