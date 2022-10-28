The Examiner
Review called for mandatory voting system

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 28 2022 - 12:05am, first published 12:00am
Did mandatory voting for councils work?

While Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff has called the mandatory voting an "outstanding success", some have said the process was rushed.

