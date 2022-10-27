Two big-time TCL match-ups headline round four as Longford host Trevallyn and ACL face Hadspen.
The Tigers and Trevallyn have met in the last two preliminary finals and have split the ledger before both being defeated in their grand finals.
Trevallyn coach Drew Clark praised Longford and their consistent, disciplined bowling attack.
"They are obviously a pretty good side and have been the benchmark side for a long time, so we are looking forward to going up against them," he said.
"They don't give you anything [with the ball].
"So we have to make sure that we bat our full overs and we really push them with the ball and don't let them settle in and bowl dot after dot after dot, which is something they do better than anyone else."
Longford coach Richard Howe is prepared for a "tight tussle" and is aware Trevallyn have picked up some quality recruits in the off-season, including former Westbury teammate Alex Kerrison.
Despite Clark praising their bowling, the Tigers' opening batters Josh Adams and Fazal Nawab have been on fire.
"The boys are putting together a few nice partnerships at the top that have helped us through a 10-wicket win and a really good score a couple of weeks ago," Howe said.
"Hopefully they can continue their form but at the same time, we know the blokes batting through the middle have been hitting the ball well in the nets ... so if [Josh and Fazal] happen to fail, we've got some faith in the next six guys to get the job done."
Hadspen and ACL both made impressive starts last weekend before rain intervened and now they do battle on Saturday.
Chieftains coach Liam Reynolds said "he couldn't ask for much more" as new opening batter Adam House continued his impressive form.
"He's got a different role to play this year after coming in late last year," Reynolds said.
"This year now he's just got a chance up the top and we tell everyone, not just him, to play their natural game and he's quite an attacking batsman.
"We know and he knows that some days it won't come off but at the moment, he's making hay while the sun shines."
ACL had Perth five down early last week, with Cam Martin taking 5-11.
"It was another step in the right direction, we felt we were right in the game and Cam bowled beautifully early on," coach Paul Bunton said.
"It's a small snapshot for us but an important one I think and another challenge awaits us this weekend, that's for sure."
The Bluebacks are the last team to beat Hadspen, getting the better of them last season but Bunton acknowledged just how good they can be.
"What we've probably had now over the course of a couple of weeks is to run into a couple of teams who will be there at the end of the year," he said.
"Hadspen are very experienced, they still have some very good players, so it will be a very big challenge for us."
The other match-ups see Perth host the Western Tiers and Legana travel to Hagley to face the Diggers.
Perth, who are yet to complete a full game, welcome back a key trio of players - captain Mason Keane, top-order batter Josh Farrell and all-rounder Zac Barwick.
Legana and Diggers both won their round-one match-ups, making Saturday's clash an interesting one between two sides who could be shock finalists.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
