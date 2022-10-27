The Examiner
Heavy rain caused significant damage to Esk Main Road along St Marys Pass

By Clancy Balen
Updated October 27 2022 - 9:20am, first published 5:06am
St Marys Pass is closed

Heavy rain has caused significant damage to Esk Main Road along St Marys Pass, and the route could be closed for four weeks.

