Update: 4.30pm - One lane has been closed on a short section of Elephant Pass due to cracks in the road which may pose a risk to road users, according to RoadsTas.
The road remains open and temporary traffic signals have been installed to manage traffic through the 150-metre lane closure.
In a statement, RoadsTas said they are working to understand the extent of the issue and what needs to be done, however continuing wet weather may have an impact.
"We are continuing to monitor the length of Elephant Pass Road and will alert the public if there is any change to current road conditions".
"Road users are asked to drive with caution and look out for the lane closure".
Esk Main Road through St Marys Pass will remain closed for repairs following a landslip.
The road was closed due to the potential for further slippage of material and undermining of the road at the landslip site.
Assessment and design is underway and work will start once it is safe to do so. It is estimated to take up to four weeks to complete, depending on weather.
Geotechnical investigations are also being done on other sections of St Marys Pass to identify any other work that needs to be done.
RoadsTas encourage road users to limit travel through this area if possible and, for those travelling to or from the south, to consider using Lake Leake Road as an alternative.
Earlier: Heavy rain has caused significant damage to Esk Main Road along St Marys Pass, and the route could be closed for four weeks.
The road was closed on Wednesday after a rockslide caused by intense rainfall over the past week blocked the route.
The Department of State Growth warned investigations indicated potential for "further intense slippage and undermining of the road at the landslip site".
In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Department said immediate repairs to the road had been organised, with the work would commence as soon as it was safe.
It is estimated the work will take about four weeks to complete.
"The work will involve building a wall to support the road from below and the removal of material to stabilise the embankment above the road," the statement read.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said the closure of the pass highlighted the need for a new access route to the east coast.
"In Council's view, this closure only highlights how this road, the main access route to the East Coast, is not fit for purpose," Cr Tucker said.
"The east coast is a remote area - further away from a major city centre than the West Coast - and at times like these we become even more remote."
Cr Tucker said as the region's population grew and tourist numbers increased, there was a pressing need to address road access to the municipality.
"Many of these people are towing boats and caravans and the pass is becoming increasingly unsafe for this travel," he said.
"Council hopes that the State Government will be able to get the Pass reopen as soon as possible but we also hope that this will make them consider seriously developing a new access route to the east coast."
Alternative routes include Lake Leake Road and Elephant Pass, which is under a reduced speed limit.
The Department said it was monitoring Elephant Pass for any safety issues if heavy rainfall persisted, and has urged drivers to limit their travel in the area where possible.
