East Coast road closures cause travel issues

By Clancy Balen
Updated October 28 2022 - 5:51am, first published October 27 2022 - 5:06am
St Marys Pass is closed

Update: 4.30pm - One lane has been closed on a short section of Elephant Pass due to cracks in the road which may pose a risk to road users, according to RoadsTas.

