The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Councillor beats mayor and deputy mayor for top job

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 27 2022 - 6:39am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Cheryl Arnol neat outgoing mayor and deputy mayor to gain top role for Glamorgan-Spring Bay council.

After a delay in announcements after most of Tasmanian's local government area mayors were announced, Cheryl Arnol cleared the ballots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.