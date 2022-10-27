After a delay in announcements after most of Tasmanian's local government area mayors were announced, Cheryl Arnol cleared the ballots.
Cr Arnol has been deputy mayor previously for the council and has been a councillor since since 2007 but was first elected to council ion 1996.
There were three candidates for the role, Cr Arnol beat out previous deputy mayor Jenny Woods and previous mayor Robert Young.
Cr Arnol was Glamorgan Spring Bay mayor from 1999 to 2005 and deputy mayor in 2014-2018.
In the first preference count Cr Arnol received 1550 votes out of the 3752 votes received.
The first candidate excluded was Jenny Woods giving Cr Arnol a further 700 votes and a total of 2203 votes, pushing her over the majority needed and 61.96 per cent of the mayoral votes.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
