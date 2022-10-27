The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

St Marys Pass closed after landslide blocks Esk Main Road

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
October 27 2022 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Significant damage', potential for further rockslides at St Marys Pass

Heavy rain has caused significant damage to Esk Main Road along St Marys Pass, as urgent repairs are planned to reopen the route.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.