Passers-by have taken extra interest in Tas Mundy's machinery yard of late.
Parked in TTMI's Longford branch are three giant tractors - Steiger 500 Quadracs - that each weigh about 25 tonnes, stand nearly four metres high, and cost more than $1 million.
The three mechanical behemoths have stopped in at Longford as part of an 18,000 kilometre journey to Antartica.
Built and modified in the USA, the tractors were shipped to Melbourne, into Devonport, and brought on trucks to Longford.
Most of the arctic modifications were completed in North Dakota, but the final pre-delivery checks and modifications are being completed in Longford.
"The biggest thing for us will be running these machines, getting them hot, making sure they've got no leaks," Case IH Australia/New Zealand Steiger product manager Jason Wood said.
"[We must] tick every box to the Nth degree, because once they go on a boat and they're in Antarctica it's very hard for us to get to them."
The tractors will continue on to Hobart wharf in 10 days' time before embarking on the two-week trip to Antarctica.
Once there, they will be put to work at Australian Antarctic Division's airfield at Wilkins Blue Ice Runway, about 70 kilometres inland from Casey Station.
"Basically these machines will be pulling sleds to move gear around ... they'll also be pulling a roller which they use for the airport runway, which is about 90 tonne," Mr Wood said.
The three machines will complement the three older-model tractors that have been operating at the runaway since the mid-2000s.
Hamish Geale
