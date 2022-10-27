After travelling to Perth to watch the rain fall, the Hurricanes are ready for their next trip - heading to Victoria.
Having flown out on Thursday, the WBBL side face the Sydney Sixers at Ballarat on Saturday before coming back home to play the Melbourne Renegades in Hobart next week.
South African import Mignon du Preez, who said it felt like they "hadn't played in ages" after Sunday's washout, knows how good the Sixers can be.
"All teams are very competitive so it's always going to be a tough game," she said.
"They've been very successful in the past but I also think this year we've got a really strong squad and a good combination of experience and youth, so I think it will be a great match-up."
Despite contrasting previous success, with the Sixers two-time champions and the Hurricanes failing to make finals since WBBL02, the pair are tight on the ladder.
The Sixers have won three times and sit on six points, while the Hurricanes have won two and have five.
Du Preez has scored 54 runs (33, 11 and 10) across her three innings this season to be the Hurricanes' third-highest scorer behind Lizelle Lee (75) and Heather Graham (67).
"I scored some runs in the first game and then haven't really contributed in the next but hopefully .. it's just a couple of games and it will happen in the next game, that would be ideal," she said.
"As an overseas player, you always want to contribute to the team, it's not always on the scoreboard but if you can contribute in the field, you can still make an effort."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
