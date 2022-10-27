The Examiner
Hydro Tasmania profits in the year to June 30 fell 31% despite a year of sharp electricity price gains

By Benjamin Seeder
October 27 2022 - 7:30am
Electricity price rises no panacea for Hydro as profit plunges

Profits in the year to June 30 at Hydro Tasmania fell by nearly a third compared to the same period of 2021, to $149 million - the lowest earnings result at the state corporation in recent years.

