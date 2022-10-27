Electricity price rises no panacea for Hydro as profit plunges

Profits in the year to June 30 at Hydro Tasmania fell by nearly a third compared to the same period of 2021, to $149 million - the lowest earnings result at the state corporation in recent years.
The diminished result, which was reported before tax and a re-valuation of some financial instruments used in energy trading, came despite recent sharp electricity price increases nationwide.
Hydro's cash flow result included net receipts from customers of $1.6 billion and operating costs of $1.4 billion.
Net cashflow after operating, investing and financing activities was $85.4 million, against $77.5 million during the previous financial year.
Despite being lower than last year's result, Hydro's profit was nearly $35 million higher than the state corporation's target of $115 million, and would ensure a "strong" dividend to government revenues and the people of Tasmania, said chairman Grant Every-Burns.
"Despite the volatility seen in the energy market, it's been a successful year for the business, driven by the passion, commitment and hard work of our people to deliver positive outcomes for Tasmania," he said.
The percentage of dams filled - energy in storage - at the start of July was 33.9 per cent, which was the lowest level at that date since 2016.
Guy Barnett, Minister for Energy and Renewables, said Hydro invested "an estimated $100 million per annum on its renewable energy assets", and would play a key role in getting Tasmania to its goal of 200 per cent renewable energy by 2040.
Hydro chief executive officer Ian Brooksbank said efforts to reach that goal included planning for the redevelopment of Tarraleah hydropower station, and completing a technical feasibility study "on our preferred pumped hydro site at Lake Cethana".
"I am particularly pleased at the progress made towards our Battery of the Nation ambitions thanks to the efforts of our Hydro Tasmania and Entura teams," Mr Brooksbank said.
