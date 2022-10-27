A Northern Tasmanian cat shelter has taken out a national prize at the 2022 Pet Insurance Australia Companion Animal Rescue Awards.
Just Cats was announced as the winner in the Outstanding Animal Shelter category, with founder and owner Rachel Beech saying it was a great recognition of the work they do.
The organisation took out the Tasmanian award but were thrilled to hear they had taken out the national award.
"Yesterday there was a live webinar and we were all watching it and then Just Cats was the winner of a category which was very exciting," Ms Beech said.
"2022 is our tenth year of running Just Cats and the organisation has come along way from where it started. From just caring for pregnant unwanted cats to a full on cat management facility taking on over 1500 cats per year," she said.
"We offer families struggling through hardship, homelessness, hospital stays and domestic violence temporary emergency boarding of their cats and also offer crisis food packs to those in need. It's all about helping families stay together with their felines."
Ms Beech said the organisation currently has two facilities, a surrender facility in Mowbray and an adoption centre in Longford.
"We take in unwanted or unplanned litter of kittens and offer discounted desexing as part of our last litter program."
"We clean up colony problems by working with property owners and the community to bring in stray cats."
Ms Beech said the community has been wonderful in providing support and volunteering to help the state's felines in need.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
