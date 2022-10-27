The Examiner
Just Cats wins national award for Outstanding Animal Shelter

Nikita McGuire
October 27 2022 - 5:00pm
Just Cats founder Rachel Beech with day old kittens, Just Cats won the outstanding animal shelter category in the National Pet Insurance Australia Companion Animal Rescue Awards. Picture by Paul Scambler

A Northern Tasmanian cat shelter has taken out a national prize at the 2022 Pet Insurance Australia Companion Animal Rescue Awards.

