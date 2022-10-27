The overdue wait time for elective surgery blew out to more than four times the recommended time in 2021-22, according to the Health Department's latest annual report.
The department reported that 57.2 per cent of patients on the elective surgery waiitng list were seen on time, which was far below the key performance target of 74 per cent.
There were 4515 patients who waited beyond the recommended waiting time and 116 of these had been waiting for a procedure since 2019.
A key performance target for the waiting time to be no longer than 60 days was missed with an average overdue wait time of 253 days the actual result for 2021-22.
There were 22,800 elective surgery admissions expected last financial year, but the actual figure was 20,314 admissions.
As a result, the elective surgery list was reduced by 16 per cent.
There were 173,640 emergency department presentations over 2021-22 and a total of 11,136 unplanned emergency procedures were performed.
However, emergency department presentations seen within the recommended time failed to meet the department's expectations.
The worst performing was the Royal Hobart Hospital where 38.3 per cent of patients were seen on time, followed by Launceston with 54.1 per cent.
Almost 68 per cent of presentations to the North West Regional Hospital were seen on time, as were 77.5 per cent of patients at the Mersey Community Hospital.
There were 117,524 ambulance dispatches over the year.
The median emergency response time for the state's ambulance service was 14 minutes statewide.
It was 12.3 minutes in Launceston, 10.5 minutes in Devonport and 10.6 minutes in Burnie.
Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said the latest annual report provided an extraordinary picture of achievement by the state's hardworking and dedicated health workforce.
"This is all within the context of continuing to manage our third year of impacted from COVID-19 across our community," she said.
She said the department had found new ways to deliver services over the course of the year.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
