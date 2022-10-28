Diamonds netball saga could have been avoided with three phone calls

Gina Rinehart is a filthy rich mining megastar who is big enough to cut a small team of netballers some slack and move on.
The 68-year-old owner of a mining conglomerate with a personal fortune of $34 billion had every right to pull her $15 million sponsorship from the Australian Diamonds, but I suspect she's made of stronger stuff than that.
This crazy little conundrum started when Diamonds Indigenous rookie Donnell Wallam balked at wearing a tunic with the Hancock sponsorship logo.
In 1984 Gina Rinehart's father proposed that half-cast Aborigines be sterilised to breed them out of existence. His daughter was in the US at the time.
Since she took over Hancock Prospecting she has reportedly spent millions on Indigenous issues, so her credentials are admirable.
Donnell Wallam agreed to wear the logo for a few games to shut down the issue, but by that time the mining magnate last week had pulled the pin.
Players stood by Wallam, the third Indigenous player in the Diamonds' history, after she held reservations about wearing the company's logo.
There's a bit of right on both sides of this.
The Indigenous player would have found it preposterous to wear a player's tunic that was associated with a racist like Hancock.
The mining magnate, Gina Rinehart, would have found it preposterous that she had to suffer the stigma of her father's racist rant, of almost 40 years ago.
News reports suggest the mining company was not insisting on its name being worn on the player's uniform, but somehow Netball Australia bungled the diplomatic fall out, and hence, a national team, already in serious debt, now has to go begging for alternative sponsorship money.
This will be difficult in a climate where elite sports people are biting the hands that feed them, such as Australian Test captain Pat Cummins refusing to feature in advertisements featuring Alinta Energy.
Forgive me for this, but the netball players would have to sell three million snags at Bunnings for $5 a pop to fill the sponsorship void.
I'm not suggesting players of whatever code and whatever level cave into the demands of corporate sponsors where there's an issue, even a historical one.
It's a democracy, but to be realistic, a company sponsors sport or other endeavour in order to promote its brand by association.
You would be scratching to find any endeavour that now would accept tobacco sponsorship, with branding rights.
It's just that millions smoke and they die and the rest of us are horrified enough to come out against tobacco sponsorship, so you can't offer blanket support for corporate sponsorship.
Similarly there would currently be no acceptance of sponsorship by Russian companies or, say, companies with links to Myanmar and Iran, or even companies with links to the Chinese Communist Party.
So I'm not against a sports backlash against dubious sponsors, but I think the controversy between Hancock Prospecting and the Diamonds still had a way to go before the shutters went up.
The controversy surely was significant enough for Netball Australia to become pro-active and deal directly with Ms Rinehart.
This is as much about her brand and credibility as the players and Netball Australia.
A lot of people have supported Rinehart, such as Senator Jacqui Lambie and swimming legend Dawn Fraser, but Gina could be a human rights hero, a folklore legend, if she just alighted from her high horse for a moment and maybe talked to the players or even just to Wallam.
The sponsorship deal is 0.044 per cent of Gina's personal empire. Put another way, her wealth is large enough for 2267 equivalent sponsorships.
She's not quite Bill Gates but Down Under she's by far our richest person, with the runner-up a long way behind.
She doesn't need to arm wrestle this tabloid click bait of an issue.
She is honoured for her philanthropy, as well as her outspokenness on a range of topics.
Yep, she can also find her voice on public issues she feels compassionate about.
Things bad didn't just happen on her dad's watch.
He proposed something we thought was unacceptable a century ago, let alone a mere 40 years.
In a recent speech Ms Rinehart savaged animal rights activists and their impact on farmers.
"Animal activists, some not even from Australia, have been targeting hard-working Australian farmers ... the primary industries in rural Australia (who) pay the taxes to cover Australians ... but these activists then try to dictate to those who usually live in the harshest conditions, where there are less than the services agriculture helps to provide for the activist's city lifestyles ..."
She has her passions and so does a netball player we had never heard of until a few weeks ago.
I reckon three phone calls would sort this out, so that a young girl held on to her native passion and a mining magnate fully understood and appreciated why.
