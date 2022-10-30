Removing the word "meteorology" from the business formerly known as Le Bureau, won't stop the rain.
Last week we learned that the former government spent a sneaky little $220k to "refresh" the name of Australia's weather department.
Credence Clearwater's John Fogarty famously wrote Who'll Stop the Rain about the propensity of government to "rain" - that is, look busy while doing nothing.
Le BoM became Le Bureau (in my best Inspector Clouseau voice); and, when d'idiots were exposed, the solution was "call it what you like''.
C'est le vie.
This is how they spent your money: $118,177 for brand strategy (spin doctors); $69,300 communication and planning (more spin doctors); $32,819 for the implementation (the actual name change).
Calculating reader, which meant $187,477 was spent on talking about the weather and doing nothing.
Weather science people have never been more important. We hang off their maps with isobars.
Truth is that spin and science should never sleep together. It never ends well.
For instance, the spin/media feeding frenzy surrounding the few weeks of wet weather.
I imagine it took a month of meetings within some steel-and-concrete multi-storey office in Canberra.
Those attending the meeting would have been earnest, iPhone prone, single origin coffee cup carrying members of the Canberra elite.
They thought it was okay to spend the equivalent of a chunk off most mortgages or a handy housing deposit for some younglings.
Firstly, the $220k was not a re-brand, they said. It was a brand refresh. Savvy reader, a re-brand would have cost many millions and never been completed.
Truth is, as much as many climate change deniers and some media have tried, you cannot rebrand weather.
In my ideal world, the weather would be Greek - all sunshine, olives, early morning stillness with a light afternoon breeze and the chance of an evening ouzo.
However, it's Tamar Valley grey, with weird gale force winds and a threat of evening thunder and a handy pollen warning for those allergic among us.
I live in the real world.
Comparatively, those dollars for that moment of poor spin were as easily spent as you or I would spend $6 for a coffee, or a person on a fixed income, buy a week's worth of bread and milk.
Truth is, that the $220k was the salary of the person who sat at the head of the table at that meeting. Frugal reader, how would you spend $220k?
The tone of the communications sent out to those (mostly media) who subscribe to the BoM's intel, were as clear as the Tamar estuary.
Media units were asked to change their style guides to "support'' the bureau by "referencing them by their full name'' - the Bureau of Meteorology. Mmm ... smells like teen spirit?
Or meth.
The wash-up showed just how little spin people know about their audience.
In plain English ... they are clueless about the real world, the cost of living and the inevitability of weather.
At least, they cannot be labelled climate deniers.
You are never too old to learn. I stand corrected. One of my very favourite people, Mary, called me out on my sweeping criticism of CPAP.
Generalisations are dangerous, and while my husband's CPAP experience was poor, I know the medical evidence outweighs a dodgy opinion from a Nelly KnowAll (me).
CPAP has saved many lives, enhanced many more and is a magnificent solution for sleep apnoea.
