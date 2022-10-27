Pressure at the LGH emergency department

The emergency department at the Launceston General Hospital is under pressure and is asking people with non-life threatening conditions to stay away.
A higher number of complex emergency department (ED) presentations, along with outbreaks of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 at the hospital, were contributing to the pressures in the ED.
Tasmania's health department issued a post to its Facebook page at about 4pm on Wednesday advising the community that the LGH emergency department (ED) was experiencing significantly high levels of demand.
The department requested that people with non-urgent conditions seek other alternatives to the ED, such as their local GP, including after hours GP services, pharmacies for minor ailments, and the Phone Health Direct service.
"We encourage people to reconsider attending the LGH ED during this surge period," it wrote.
Hospitals and Primary Care deputy secretary Dale Webster said at 1pm on Thursday that the ED was still unable to cope with the demand.
"We again ask for the community's support during this surge period," Mr Webster said.
"Hospital staff are working hard to address the significant current demand, and the public can have confidence that the needs of emergency presentations will be met," he said.
"As part of our continuing partnership with private hospitals in Tasmania, we continue to consider other available bed alternatives which are aimed at further reducing pressure on the State's public hospitals."
Mr Webster said the increase in demand was a result of the ED receiving a higher number of complex cases that require longer stays.
He said in addition, there are an increasing number of patients with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the hospital was currently managing an outbreak of RSV on Ward 4D.
"RSV outbreaks have contributed to the reduction in bed availability in recent weeks, including an outbreak that was managed on Ward 6D," he said.
"The John L Grove rehabilitation ward has been declared an outbreak ward for COVID-19. As a result, the ward has been closed to new admissions in line with the COVID-19 management protocols."
He said anyone seeking medical treatment for non serious or life-threatening conditions can consider alternatives to the ED, such as visiting a pharmacy for minor ailments, exploring the possibility of booking an appointment with a local GP, or calling Health Direct on 1800 022 222 for free, trusted health information.
