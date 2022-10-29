The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian tennis legend Ian Macpherson remembered as talented, witty and genuine

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
October 29 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tasmanian tennis legend Ian Macpherson has been remembered as a genuine and multi-talented family man. Picture supplied

The qualities that made Ian Macpherson a legend of Northern tennis served him well beyond the tennis court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.