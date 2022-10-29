The qualities that made Ian Macpherson a legend of Northern tennis served him well beyond the tennis court.
Consistent but creative, doggedly determined, but a gentleman first and foremost.
A friend and counterpart of many decades, Max Byrne remembers the Northern Championship winner as a great player with a witty remark for any occasion.
"His temperament on the court was so good ... he just played his game or he'd encourage you," he said.
"One time when he was down 0-40 and won the game he said 'I felt like a punch-drunk fighter out to the count and the bell went'.
"Some people can give up but not Mac, he'd keep going."
Macpherson did keep going.
The father-of-three and grandfather-of-six was still playing tennis five times a week before becoming unwell in recent months.
He died on October 1 following a short spell in hospital, but invested his 86 years in full.
Born on April 24, 1936, Macpherson grew up in East Launceston and Latrobe, and found his love for tennis at an early age.
He worked for the Launceston Bank for Savings, managing branches in Deloraine and South Launceston, and had three children - David, Paul and Carol - with his first wife Merrilyn.
He later joined The Examiner and spent more than 15 years as a reporter, working in features and sport.
"Macca was a popular member of staff because he was always friendly and jovial," sports editor Rob Shaw said.
But he was most in his element, according to son Paul, when writing his own columns.
"A couple of things that stick out in my memory, he once referred to the French Davis Cup tennis player Fabrice Santoro as a 'cunning little Bastille'," Paul said.
"And possibly the best tennis headline I've seen, he wrote a story about the old broken-down grandstand behind court one at the Hart Street tennis centre.
"There was a movement to try and get the funds for the grandstand to be replaced - the wood was rotting, it had rusting nails in it - and his headline for the story was 'Anyone for tetanus?'"
His passion for writing extended into producing sermons, which he regularly delivered for a Norwood retirement home, and his own music.
First teaching himself how to play on a comb wrapped in paper, Macpherson saved up to buy a guitar as a teenager and was a talented singer, pianist and organist.
He wrote many of his own songs, and would regale his extended family with song at Christmases, making up lyrics about family members.
His children share his love for tennis.
David became a professional player and a successful coach on the ATP tour, Paul became a writer and editor for the ATP tour, and Carol won a scholarship to play in Tennessee.
All three still live in the States.
"His three kids were totally shaped by his passion for tennis and his support for us to go away and pursue our dream," Paul said.
"He would have loved of course to have had his kids and grandkids around him in his later years, but never once would he lay a guilt trip on us and say 'hey, come back from the States' - he was content knowing we were living our best lives over here.
"I think he would say his greatest influence as a father was passing on his strong Christian faith to us, he died knowing that his kids had a strong faith like he did.
"He was a great Dad, a very loving Dad."
Also a selfless husband, Macpherson was the primary carer for wife Beverley for nine years after she had a stroke, until her passing.
In the last 20 years, he became known for his daily Gorge walks.
Until his late 70s, he would walk from the basin through to Duck Reach, climb the steps and loop back around.
He was a regular on the Zig Zag track in his early 80s, and more recently, walked a loop around the Alexandra suspension bridge, stopping every few minutes to sit down.
But he kept going.
"He was just an inspiration, role model and my moral compass," Paul said.
"Even though we felt as though he might have been taken from us a little too soon, he didn't leave anything on the table.
"He lived life to the fullest."
Hamish Geale
