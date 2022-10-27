UTAS Stadium's first Tasmanian Tigers men's match featured two classy centuries as Jake Doran and Marcus Harris took to the fore.
Harris' Victoria got the win by 17 runs on Wednesday night but Doran created some history, becoming the first Tasmanian to make centuries in consecutive one-day matches - backing up his 105* with 104 in Launceston.
"It was pretty tough work early, they bowled a really good length, they had the ball moving around ... and we just lost a few wickets early on and it was a bit of a fight coming back from it," Doran said.
"I try and take it a bit deeper and I think as a team we talk about that a lot - trying to take the game deeper and try and back-end a lot of things.
"So [the innings] was partially a part of the team plans but I got also got used to the wicket."
The match was the Tigers' first in Launceston since 2009, where they then played at the NTCA Ground.
Doran, who has played 23 one-day matches for Tasmania since joining the Tigers from NSW as an 18-year-old, was pleased to hit the Midland Highway and play in the North.
"We're the Tasmanian Tigers so it's good to play cricket up in the North and good to see some people come out and watch us," he said.
"Shame we didn't get the result they probably came for but it's a good cricket venue, a good cricket ground and a good game."
Harris made sure the Tigers' chase was a tough one, making an unbeaten 142 from 139 balls after talking to the likes of Adam Griffith and Scott Boland, who have had plenty to do with the UTAS Stadium pitch.
"I've never played here before so I wasn't too sure what to expect out of the wicket," he said.
"I'd heard a few things out of the boys that have played here before so I went into the day with a pretty open mind.
"A few things went my way and luckily it was just one of those days where things go in gaps and you end up being not out."
The 14-time Test representative was prolific through the point and gully region as he recorded his highest List-A score, batting from the fifth over until the end of the innings.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
