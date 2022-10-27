Five days after driving his first first winner, schoolboy reinsman Brodie Davis will team up with the same horse in search of another victory at Burnie on Friday night.
Stevie Jolt has drawn nicely in barrier 3 for the Ladbrokes Stakes and, although he goes from a mobile to a stand, he stays in basically the same class.
He has won four races from a standing start although they were all on King Island before he rejoined the stables of Brodie's father Steven Davis at Spreyton.
His tough last-stride win at Mowbray, after getting clear half way up the straight and finishing strongly, was his first on the Tasmanian mainland.
Davis, 16, said he wasn't concerned when Stevie Jolt was midfield in traffic approaching the home turn.
"I wasn't really worried about where I was in the run as he is a horse that has a quick sprint over the last 200m," he told the Tasracing web site.
Davis' breakthrough win came at only his seventh race drive and he said it was "a huge relief to have it out of the way."
The St Brendan Shaw College student grew up around horses and is a "veteran" of countless drives in pony trot races.
He hopes to start an apprenticeship next year but eventually would like to pursue his passion for harness racing.
"I would like to go out and learn more from different people," he said.
"I wouldn't mind travelling interstate or overseas to get around and see how it's done elsewhere."
The Burnie Harness Racing Club has good fields for its second meeting after a break with capacity numbers in all eight races.
Feature race is the $12,000 NWTLHA Cup where Devonport Cup winner Lip Reader resumes as the 30m backmarker.
The seven-year-old hasn't raced since the Easter Cup but trainer Rohan Hillier took him to the Carrick trials a fortnight ago when he sat at the rear of the field before rounding up his rivals to win in 2:02.1 under a quiet drive.
Wesley Vale trainer Gaeten Delon will be looking at better races for promising five-year-old Rising Light after his win in the Benchmark 76 Handicap at Mowbray on Wednesday night.
Rising Light led and copped plenty of pressure before holding out the fast-finishing Bell Ringer Boy by a short half head.
Delon said he had picked out another race for the gelding in a month if he pulled up well "then we'll see where he can go."
"I will try to put him in good races," the trainer and part-owner said.
Rising Light had a run in Victoria last month while temporarily in the care of Seven Mile Beach trainer Tegan Keys and wasn't disgraced.
He finished fifth over 2000m at Mornington beaten just on two lengths.
"Tegan was looking after the horse while I was away and there wasn't much for him here," Delon said.
"He was going good so we thought it was a good chance to take him to Victoria.
"Now we've got good races coming up in Tassie."
Rising Light has now won six of his 19 starts and just shy of $100,000 in stakes.
For the fifth time, his winning partner was leading jockey David Pires.
