One Tasmanian company that grows seaweed as a livestock additive is set to reap the rewards, after the Federal Government this week signed a global deal to cut methane emissions by a third and pledged millions of dollars to help fund research into methane-reducing feed additives.
Triabunna-based Sea Forest cultivates Asparagopsis - a variety of native Tasmanian seaweed that is effective at reducing methane emissions when used as a livestock feed additive.
Sea Forest chief executive officer, Sam Elsom, said adding small amounts of Asparagopsis to cattle and sheep diets resulted in a cut of up to 98 per cent in the animals' emissions.
Methane is one of the more concerning greenhouse gasses, with an estimated 28 times the warming effect of CO2 in the atmosphere, Mr Elsom said.
Because of the size of Australia's livestock herd, it accounts for a large chunk of the country's greenhouse gasses.
He said the Federal Government's decision to sign the methane reduction pledge this week and its commitment of at least $13 million in funding to help develop livestock additives was a good "first step".
"We believe that Asparagopsis can play a very significant part in methane reduction, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, and we're grateful for the continuing support of the federal government," he said.
"This new round of funding will help us complement our industry-ready feedlot technology with advances in feed for grazing livestock."
He said there needed to be quick action to transition between trials of feed additive technology and its commercialisation.
"It's critical that industry is provided with an incentive to adopt proven new technology, such as Sea Forest's SeaFeed. That might take the form of carbon credits or another government led enabling framework, but is essential for broad acceptance."
He said utilising the company's current seaweed farming capacity, Sea Forest feed additives can abate the emissions of about 100,000 cattle, equivalent to some 280,000 tonnes of CO2.
There are plans to expand capacity, and the company is set to raise millions from investors in order to increase production.
Federal Minister for Energy and Climate Change, Chris Bowen signed the pledge this week, joining the US, United Kingdom, the European Union and over 100 other countries working collectively to reduce global methane emissions across all sectors by at least 30 per cent below 2020 levels by 2030.
Cattle are the number one agricultural source of greenhouse gases worldwide. Each year, a single cow will belch about 220 pounds of methane.
In a statement from the National Farmers Federation, they said they had received assurances farmers will not be adversely impacted by Australia signing the pledge.
"We welcome government's commitments which recognise the role farmers play in sustainably producing food and fibre and managing the landscape every day of the week as part of the ongoing emission reduction journey," they said.
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, about 28 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the Earth.
The pledge does not require Australia to focus solely on agriculture, or reduce agricultural production or livestock numbers.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association chief executive Hugh Christie said Tasmanian farmers have long understood this need for sustainable production.
"This need was demonstrated by substantial existing investment into emission reductions undertaken by many of our farmers, much of which has resulted in emission reductions prior to 2020," Mr Christie said.
"This is consistent with national efforts that has seen a reduction in broader emissions by the agricultural sector of 59 per cent from 2005 levels, most of which predates the 2020 reference point for the global methane pledge."
He said the commitment is critical to allaying fears regarding the potential for actions similar to those recently legislated in New Zealand that severely impact the agricultural sector.
"TFGA looks forward to working with government and all sectors of the industry to ensure that Tasmania's natural advantages provide the ability for our farmers to benefit from their ongoing commitment to sustainable production," Mr Christie said.
The Australian Government is prioritising long-term competitiveness and joining the over 120 countries committed to collectively reduce global methane emissions across energy and resources, agriculture and waste sectors.
Of the $13 million in Federal funding, Sea Forest shared in $383,657 to develop and assess feed supplements to deliver methane reduction from the company's SeaFeed supplement, Mr Elsom said.
"The grant will help us continue to test our lick blocks, testing formulations under Australia's harsh environmental conditions. Lick blocks are already widely used across the livestock industry; our goal is to make our technology as easy as possible for farmers to adopt."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.