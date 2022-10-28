Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, twin girls born on Christmas Day, were teenagers when they moved to LA, signed a record deal with Sire Records and released their first album, The Secret Life Of.... and three top ten singles including the timeless anthem 4Ever. A second album followed. Hook Me Up the lead single shot straight to Number One and was quickly followed by the iconic worldwide hit Untouched (which became the first Australian single to sell more than a million copies digitally in the USA). The twins are joined by Tasmanian based artist Medhanit, who has made a name for herself on the Australian music scene with singles including 'Same Thing's' and 'Friends'. For tickets visit the Ticketmaster website.