Queer Event
Tonight
Mood Launceston is holding 'Not Today Satan' A Queer Halloween event at the Royal Oak. The event is supported by City of Launceston, North West Pride, Sawtooth ARI, Worlds End Art, Moo Brew & The Royal Oak Hotel and is billed as a Halloween extravaganza and queer community event. The night will feature DJ's, live music, burlesque and drag performers. For tickets visit the Royal Hotel website.
JERSEY BOYS
Today - November 5
The music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, Jersey Boys. From the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true. Worldwide hits include Big Girls Don't Cry, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Oh What A Night and Can't Take My Eyes Off You. Produced by Encore Theatre Company, get ready to experience this international smash-hit musical phenomenon at the Princess Theatre. For tickets visit the Theatre North website.
The Veronicas
November 3
Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, twin girls born on Christmas Day, were teenagers when they moved to LA, signed a record deal with Sire Records and released their first album, The Secret Life Of.... and three top ten singles including the timeless anthem 4Ever. A second album followed. Hook Me Up the lead single shot straight to Number One and was quickly followed by the iconic worldwide hit Untouched (which became the first Australian single to sell more than a million copies digitally in the USA). The twins are joined by Tasmanian based artist Medhanit, who has made a name for herself on the Australian music scene with singles including 'Same Thing's' and 'Friends'. For tickets visit the Ticketmaster website.
Craft Fair
November 4 - 7
The Tasmanian Craft Fair will return to its full size and include new additions in 2022. The fair, already known as the largest working craft fair in the southern hemisphere, will have around 20 per cent of exhibitors there for the first time this year. The largest working craft fair in the Southern Hemisphere, the event will be held over four days on the long weekend in November in Deloraine. For more information visit tascraftfair.com.au
Sparkling wine festival
November 10-13
Tasmania's finest sparkling houses will once again come together to showcase their best cuvées at the Effervescence Tasmania Sparkling Wine Festival from November 10-13. Now in its eighth year, Effervescence Tasmania brings guests to Northern Tasmania with the opportunity to sample over 50 sparkling wines from around Tasmania, poured by the people who grow and make them. For more information visit effervescencetasmania.com
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
