It was a close race for the role of deputy mayor.
With the first count results being released late Thursday night, it was a close call between current councillors Hugh McKenzie and Andrea Dawkins and newcomer Matthew Garwood.
It came down to candidates exclusion and how the votes were dispersed. It remained a close call from early Friday morning.
Late on Friday evening, Matthew Garwood gained enough votes to win the deputy mayor role.
Mr Garwood has retained a small lead since the first preference vote, but with the elimination of Jarad Murray, Kristen Ritchie, Tim Gunton, Ross Marsden, Thane Brady and Krista Preece has not received enough votes to reach an absolute majority.
When Cr Preece was eliminated, Cr Dawkins gained a lead on Cr McKenzie to come in behind Mr Garwood.
When Jacob Gelston was eliminated, the votes went mostly to Mr Garwood, but it wasn't enough to have a majority.
At this stage, there was just 27 votes between Cr Dawkins and Cr McKenzie, with Cr McKenzie in a slight lead. Mr Garwood was ahead by around 3000 votes and 3000 shy of the majority.
Mr Garwood gained the majority when Cr Dawkins was excluded when the count was updated late on Friday.
Former deputy mayor Danny Gibson will step into the role of mayor.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
